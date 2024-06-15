Kate Middleton releases personal statement with major update about her cancer battle

Months after retreating from the public eye following her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton has released a personal statement, confirming she is cautiously returning to public duties.

After a lengthy period of almost complete silence about her health, Kensington Palace released a message written by the Princess of Wales on Friday night (local time), in which she detailed her “good days” and “bad days” during the treatment progress.

She also confirmed that she will take part in Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade, where it’s understood she will ride in a carriage with her children along The Mall before joining the royal family in their traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Kate wrote.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She emphasised that her treatment is “ongoing” and “will be for a few months”, and cautioned that she’s not “out of the woods yet”.

Kate is expected to attend select royal engagements over the British summer, although it will be subject to change at short notice, based on her condition at the time.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

A new portrait of Kate was shared alongside the personal message.

Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Prince William, in support of his wife. “The Prince is pleased to see The Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her,” it read.

“He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake public duties.”

Meanwhile, a palace spokesman said King Charles was “delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events”.

The news will come as a massive relief to many, with the princess’ lengthy absence from the spotlight being keenly felt by royal watchers all over the world – and fuelling plenty of unfounded conspiracy theories online.

Kate last appeared in an official capacity on Christmas Day, when she attended the morning church service at Sandringham Estate with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Speculation had been rife in the lead-up to Saturday’s parade as to whether the Princess of Wales may appear alongside the royal family in some capacity, marking her first official engagement in more than six months.

Earlier this week, she issued a rare personal message amid her months-long break from the public eye, apologising to the Irish Guards for having to skip their Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

The princess, who is honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, typically takes part in the Colonel’s Review in the days leading up to the annual event.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drills are immaculate,” Kate wrote in the note, which was posted on the official X account for the Irish Guards.

“Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon,” she continued.

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved. Colonel Catherine.”

In March, following months of rampant speculation over her whereabouts after she underwent abdominal surgery in January, Kate released a video announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In it, she detailed her “incredibly tough couple of months”, and remained vague on her projected treatment and recovery timeline.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” she said in the video.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

It was also reported earlier this week that she had “struggled” with her cancer treatment “initially”, but has now “turned a corner”.

There has been almost no information about her condition since, although it was recently reported that she was improving, fuelling speculation that her return to the spotlight may come sooner than first expected.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, has now shed new light on Kate’s health, telling The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show that she had encountered difficulties during the early stages of her cancer journey.

“I’ve been told by sources very close to the Princess of Wales that she had struggled with the treatment initially,” she told The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson.

“It’s preventive chemotherapy, it’s not a pleasant thing.

“No one wants to have to have this, you know, off the back of major surgery, a pretty long recovery period, and then she has to go through the treatment.

“I think it was a struggle initially and I was very, very relieved to hear from actually more than one source that she has recently turned a corner.” (News.com.au)