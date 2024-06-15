Indian External Affairs Minister likely to visit Sri Lanka on June 20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to visit Sri Lanka on June 20, Foreign Ministry sources in India said.

Sri Lanka was anticipating a visit by Jaishankar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was expected to visit the island nation at a later date, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told reporters.

Sabry said the visits were a sequel to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi last week to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony after he won the third term.

However, there was no official announcement on Jaishankar’s visit from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

If confirmed, this could be Jaishankar’s first official stand-alone visit abroad after he was appointed India’s External Affairs Minister in the new government.

The last time that Jaishankar was in Colombo was in October 2023 to participate in the 23rd Council of Ministers’ meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). (PTI)