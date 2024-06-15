Former Miss Sri Lanka appears on popular Netflix series Bridgerton

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Miss Sri Lanka Ornella Gunesekere has appeared on the popular Netflix series Bridgerton.

Ornella said it was an incredible opportunity to have worked on the set, even as a non speaking supporting artist.

“Thank you to the wonderful team of hair and makeup, costume, and on set crew for the time and effort taken to dress everyone up and focus on those little details,” she said in a post on Instagram.

She also thanked her supportive family and fellow Sri Lankans for their absolutely wonderful attitude and kindness to share in the excitement.

“My country’s support is what has propelled me further and further. I don’t think I can do anything bigger than this, but whatever I have achieved is because I had the support of others throughout my journey. Now go watch the show so @netflixuk and @bridgertonnetflix know Sri Lanka is watching,” she added.

Bridgerton is an American historical romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, it is Shondaland’s first scripted show for Netflix. The series is set during the early 1800s in an alternative London Regency era, in which George III established racial equality and raised many people of African descent to the nobility due to the African heritage of his wife, Queen Charlotte.

The viewer is taken to observe the highly competitive social season; where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society. (Colombo Gazette)