US advances to Super Eight in Cricket World Cup rainout stunner

The United States cricket team moved on to the Super Eight stage of the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup without bowling a single ball on Friday, as the Americans’ matchup with Ireland was rained out.

Umpires called off the game due to wet outfield conditions before heavy rain began in the afternoon, giving the U.S. a competition point.

By reaching the tournament’s Super Eight, the United States has now qualified for the T20 World Cup in 2026, taking place in India and Sri Lanka.

With the cancelation, the United States has a date set with South Africa on June 19 and West Indies on June 22.

The 17th-ranked Americans had an impressive go on the oval during the Cricket T-20 World Cup, upsetting Pakistan as massive underdogs on June 6.

Pakistan, one of the tournament favorites, was eliminated in the group stage for the first time, along with Ireland after the cancelation due to rain.

India also moved on to the Super Eight — along with West Indies, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan with two berths awaiting qualifying teams — as a team that defeated the United States during the group phase and is among the pre-tournament favorites.

In that game, India got off to an extremely hot start in the game with the Americans nearly complete a stunning comeback victory.

The sides will not meet up again in the next round, as teams are split into two groups, with each guaranteed three games in an attempt to reach the semifinals.

The U.S. entry, which qualified for the T20 World Cup as a co-host, will face England or Scotland on June 23.

Should they advance to the Semifinals, they would take place on June 26 and 27 before the Final on June 29. (New York Post)