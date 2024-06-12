All forms of sexual harassment to be criminalized

A draft Bill criminalizing all forms of sexual harassment, including sexual harassment in public places, is to be gazetted and presented to Parliament for approval.

The Cabinet had in 2022 approved the introduction of amendments to the Penal Code criminalizing all forms of sexual harassment, including sexual harassment in public places.

The clearance of the Attorney General has now been received for the draft Bill prepared by the Legal Draftsman.

A proposal made by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe to publish the said draft Bill in the Government Gazette and present the same thereafter in Parliament for approval, has been approved by the Cabinet. (Colombo Gazette)