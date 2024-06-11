National Youth Services Council Launches the Youth Accelerator Platform for Climate Mobility (YAP4C) in Collaboration with IOM Sri Lanka.

In a landmark collaboration, the National Youth Services Council (NYSC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Sri Lanka have joined forces to introduce the Youth Accelerator Platform for Climate Mobility (YAP4C) – an initiative aiming to empower young individuals to play an active role in addressing climate change challenges, filling a crucial gap in current efforts within the context of climate change-related human mobilities.

The primary objective of YAP4C is to mobilize a movement of young advocates pressing for urgent and effective measures to combat climate change. Through a Memorandum of Understanding, IOM Sri Lanka and NYSC will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at strengthening youth engagement in climate action and climate mobility actions in the country.

“While IOM has been at the forefront of addressing climate and environmental changes affecting millions of people on the move, the inclusion of youth voices in these endeavours has not been prominently featured. Recognizing the need for a dedicated space for youth concerns, the YAP4C platform seeks to provide young people with the tools and opportunities necessary to contribute meaningfully to climate action”. Shared IOM Sri Lanka Chief of Mission Sarat Dash.

“The launch of Youth Accelerator Platform for Climate Action (YAP4C) with IOM Sri Lanka marks a significant step forward in engaging the Sri Lankan youth in the global fight against climate change. By empowering young individuals with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need, we are hopeful that we can take meaningful action towards a more sustainable and resilient future” Pasindu Guneratne, Chairman, NYSC stated.

The initial engagement under the MoU will primarily focus on several key areas: skills development, networking opportunities, mentorship programs, capacity building, collaborative projects, policy advocacy training, technology and innovation, as well as recognition and awards. These efforts aim to promote greater awareness and dialogue on human mobility within the context of climate change impacts in the country, thereby facilitating climate action.