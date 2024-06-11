I-Ed Australia Hosts Open Day for Students

With over 16 years of proven experience in guiding students to their dreams of overseas education, i-Ed Australia a pioneering education consultant will hosted an Open Day for students looking to pursue their higher studies overseas. The Open Day was held on Saturday 11th May 2024 at the Galle Face Hotel, and featured representatives from prestigious universities in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The programme commenced with a press conference where university representatives and prospective students were welcomed by Director-Operations of i-Ed Australia Dhammika Wijerathne. Thereafter Shobhagya Sharma – Admissions Officer of CQ University Australia, Srini Bandara – Education Recruitment Director for South Asia Study Group and Bodini Molligoda-Associate Director Sri Lanka for University of Canada West spoke on their respective country’s policies, current programme openings and the process for selection to their universities.

Next in line was a presentation on overall statistics of students who have successfully been placed through i-Ed Australia which was delivered by Thilina Rajapakse-Senior Regional Manager. Three i-Ed Australia Alumni Imesha De Silva, Nadisha Fernando and Sadali Marasinghe also shared their success stories to inspire new applicants.

A multitude of university representatives were present at the Open Day, offering invaluable insights beyond merely discussing suitable programs. These experts also discussed scholarship opportunities and provided guidance on essential aspects such as the Genuine Student (GS) criteria, financial prerequisites, and English language proficiency requirements for studying abroad. This comprehensive approach ensures that students receive holistic assistance in navigating the intricacies of pursuing education overseas.

With over three decades of experience in the international education sector, Founder of i-Ed Australia Chinthica Wijekulasuriya brings a wealth of expertise as a certified trainer. Leading iEd Australia from its base in Melbourne, with branch offices in Colombo, Kandy and Kalutara in Sri Lanka, she embarked on her journey in academia before venturing into the IT realm and eventually relocating to Australia in 2004. Mrs. Wijekulasuriya’s profound dedication to education and unwavering integrity form the cornerstone of iEd Australia’s distinguished reputation, guaranteeing that your educational aspirations are met with unparalleled success.

For more information, please contact 0777 699 299, 0777 699 099, 077 36 36 361, or visit the i-Ed Australia social media pages for daily updates.