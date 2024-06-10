PM Hasina seeks Sri Lankan investment in Bangladesh tourism sector

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought Sri Lankan investments in Bangladesh’s tourism sector for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries.

She made the appeal at a courtesy meeting with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi.

“A discussion on how Sri Lankan investment can come to Bangladesh in its tourism sector was held as Sri Lanka is much ahead in the tourism sector,” Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told a news briefing after the meeting.

The two leaders also had a detailed discussion on mutual cooperation in agriculture and maritime sectors, he said.

“The meeting was just a courtesy call-on. But, the entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed elaborately,” he added.

The Sri Lankan president thanked the Bangladesh premier for helping his country financially in this critical time.

Sheikh Hasina invited the Sri Lankan president to visit Bangladesh.

In reply, Wickremesinghe said that he has a desire to visit Bangladesh, but the election in his country is ahead.

Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the prime minister’s Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present at the briefing. (Courtesy Dhaka Tribune)