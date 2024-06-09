Ranil in New Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is in New Delhi to attend the much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Sunday.

He was received by P Kumaran, the Officer on Special Duty (ER & DPA) division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Received by OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran at the airport,” said the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry, in a social media post, informed about the departure of the Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe.

“President Ranil Wickremesinghe departed for New Delhi short while ago, at the invitation of the PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for this evening,” he said in a post on X.

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections.

He will equal Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of becoming the prime minister of India the third time after completing two full terms.

Leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region are set to convene as distinguished guests at the highly anticipated ceremony.

This assembly highlights India’s unwavering dedication to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the ‘SAGAR’ initiative.

After the ceremony President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for the dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. (ANI)