A bus toppled into a canal in Warakapola injuring 13 people, including a number of school children.

The bus was transporting the children and their parents when it toppled into the canal.

According to reports 26 girl guides and seven parents were in the bus at the time of the accident.

The driver of the bus had reportedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to topple into the canal.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)