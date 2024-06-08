IAEA concludes safety review of Sri Lanka’s potential nuclear power plant sites

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has concluded a seven-day safety review of Sri Lanka’s site selection process for its first nuclear power plant.

The South Asian nation is aiming to adopt nuclear energy to enhance low carbon power production, address climate change, and bolster energy security.

The Site and External Events Design Review Service (SEED) mission, conducted from May 30 to June 5, evaluated Sri Lanka’s adherence to IAEA guidance on site selection, including exclusion and screening criteria. The country has identified six candidate sites from three regions following the completion of its site survey stage. The ongoing phase involves evaluation, comparison, and ranking of these sites.

Hosted by the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board (SLAEB) and under the purview of the Ministry of Power and Energy, the SEED mission was requested by the Government of Sri Lanka.

The expert team, consisting of members from Canada, Pakistan, Türkiye, and an IAEA staff member, reviewed the site survey report, the siting process, criteria, data collection, and application of the management system for siting activities. They also visited and observed a candidate site in Pulmoddai, near the Trincomalee region.

“Sri Lanka is comprehensively screening site-specific external hazards in the site selection process, while following the IAEA safety standards and adopting best practices,” stated mission team leader Ayhan Altinyollar, an IAEA Nuclear Safety Officer.

The team provided recommendations to optimize the site evaluation process to select the most favorable site, including:

Further aligning the siting process with IAEA Safety Standard Series No. SSG-35, Site Survey and Site Selection for Nuclear Installations.

Collecting and incorporating additional site-specific information into the siting process.

The team also commended SLAEB for conducting collaborative siting studies in an open and transparent manner with stakeholder organizations such as the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Central Environmental Authority, and the Department of Geology of University of Peradeniya.

“Sri Lanka has identified nuclear as a clean and green energy source to fulfill future electricity demand. In March 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers committed to the country’s nuclear power planning programme. Interpretation and application of IAEA safety standards within the context of site selection is crucial for a strong nuclear power programme in Sri Lanka,” said Professor Rexy Denzil Rosa, Chairman of SLAEB.

The mission team briefed the Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardhana, and the Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Ranjith Premasiri, on their review of Sri Lanka’s selection process and the findings of the SEED mission.

Sri Lanka previously hosted a national workshop on nuclear law in November 2023 and an IAEA Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission in April 2022, which assessed the country’s infrastructure development for a nuclear power programme.

The final SEED mission report will be delivered to the Government of Sri Lanka within three months.

About Site and External Events Design Review Service (SEED) missions

SEED missions are expert review missions that assist countries at various stages of developing a nuclear power programme.

The service offers modules focusing on siteselection, site assessment, and the design of structures, systems, and components, considering site-specific external and internal hazards. In the case of site selection review, SEED missions assess the safety considerations within the site selection process to ensure adherence to international standards and best practices.