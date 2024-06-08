Foreign Minister to attend BRICS session in Russia

On an invitation extended by the Foreign Minister of Russia, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is scheduled to leave for Russia to attend the BRICS Ministerial Session which will be held in Nizhniy Novgorod in Russia on 11 June 2024.

The Foreign Minister has been invited for the Ministerial Meeting as the current Chair of the IORA Council of Ministers.

Russia is hosting the BRICS Ministerial Session under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Fair Global Development and Security”.

During the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers from the countries of Global South, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is scheduled to deliver a Statement on the “role of BRICS and Global South in reforming global governance, ensuring sustainable development, enhancing global security”.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Minister is expected to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from a number of countries, including the host country. (Colombo Gazette)