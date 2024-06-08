Elon Musk thanks Ranil for greenlight to launch Starlink

Businessman Elon Musk thanked President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the greenlight obtained to launch Starlink satellite internet services in Sri Lanka.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe posted a message on X saying the Telecommunications Regulators Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has given the green light for Starlink to launch satellite internet services in Sri Lanka, pending a two-week public consultation period.

“Much appreciated,” Elon Musk said in response to Wickremesinghe’s post on X.

Wickremesinghe said the development will revolutionise Sri Lanka’s connectivity, opening up new horizons, especially for Sri Lankan youth.

“With faster and more reliable internet, our youth can access global education resources, collaborate on innovative projects, and thrive in this new digital age. We will introduce relief packages for the education and fishing sectors,” he said.

The President said Starlink’s implementation will be transformative for Sri Lankans, especially those struggling to stay connected with reliable, high-speed internet.

“This advancement will significantly improve connectivity across the country, which is crucial for inclusion in the digital economy and maintaining communications in remote areas and during natural disasters,” he said.

Director General of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Madusanka Dissanayake, had said this week that the initial setup or the registration cost for the service will range from between US$ 400 and US$ 600, with a monthly fee of US$ 99. (Colombo Gazette)