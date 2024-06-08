Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup thriller

Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the ongoing T20 World Cup beating Sri Lanka by two wickets in their Group D encounter at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today.

After Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 124 for nine, Hridoy smashed a 20-ball 40 and Liton Das played a sensible 38-ball 36-run knock to see Bangladesh over the line in 19 overs.

However, things got a bit nervy at the end as Bangladesh lost four wickets for just 14 runs, slumping from 99 for four to 113 for eight in 17.4 overs. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana had Shakib Al Hasan caught at third man before Nuwan Thushara got rid of Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed in successive deliveries in the 18th over.

Bangladesh did manage to survive and got within just five runs of the target when Mahmudullah Riyad smashed Dasun Shanaka for a maximum in the first ball of the penultimate over. (The Daily Star)