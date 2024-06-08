Adani Wind Power project to benefit Sri Lanka with lowest tariff

Adani’s wind power project is expected to benefit Sri Lanka with the lowest electricity tariff of 24.78 LKR per unit, a statement said.

The tariff will be the lowest in Sri Lanka, cheaper than the CEB’s 100 MW Wind power plant at Thambapavani and significantly lower than oil-based power at 80 LKR per unit.

By replacing higher-cost, import-dependent fossil fuel power, Adani’s project will save Sri Lanka over US$ 270 million annually in foreign exchange, potentially up to US$ 5.4 billion over the project’s lifetime, the statement said.

The tariff negotiated for Adani’s wind power project is highly competitive, as illustrated in the table below:

Plant/Sources Flat Tariff in USD Cents/kWh Flat tariff in LKR/kWh * Source CEB Thermal oil 26.99 80.98 CEB & PUCSL Variable Tariff (Wind 13.99 41.97 MOP tweet CEB Thermal 12.52 57.56 CEB & PUCSL Feed-in-Tariff (Wind) 11.15 33.44 CEB & MOP Tweet Pvt Power Producers @ Mannar (Wind) 11.12 33.35 CEB LoI CEB Mannar (Wind) – 103.5 MW 9.67 29.01 CEB & PUCSL Adani Wind – Mannar & Pooneryn 8.26 24.78 Power Minister Tweet

* Exchange considered @ 300LKR = 1 USD

Adani’s project, with a tariff of 24.78 LKR per unit, is notably lower than the tariffs of other renewable energy projects recently approved, and significantly cheaper than fossil fuel-based power generation.

Generating about 1,500 million units of green power annually, the project will meet the energy needs of 590,000 households and help Sri Lanka achieve its Renewable Energy Target of 70% by 2030. This green energy production will avoid 1.06 million tons of CO2 emissions annually, offering an economic benefit of up to US$ 100 million per year, the statement added.

Targeted for completion by 2025, the project will reduce the government’s electricity purchase costs by approximately US$ 83 million per year (about LKR 25 billion), leading to a reduction in consumer electricity tariffs by 17 LKR per unit. (Colombo Gazette)