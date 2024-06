A 17-year-old boy killed a 15-year-old boy in Hambantota over a personal dispute.

The Police said the 17-year-old boy assaulted the 15-year-old boy at a private tuition class.

The student who sustained serious injuries in the assault was admitted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested over the incident.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)