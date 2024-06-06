Sri Lanka Electricity Bill passed with amendments

The Sri Lanka Electricity Bill was passed in Parliament, with amendments.

The Bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the National Electricity Advisory Council and make the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) the regulator for the electricity industry in terms of the proposed legislation.

Further, it seeks to provide legislative measures applicable to the incorporation of corporate entities, in which all activities connected to the generation, transmission, distribution, trade, supply and procurement of electricity are vested.

In addition, the Bill also provides for the repealing of the Ceylon Electricity Board Act, No.17 of 1969 and the Sri Lanka Electricity Act, No.20 of 2009. (Colombo Gazette)