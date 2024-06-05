Sri Lanka’s Parliament congratulates Modi

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka’s Parliament congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning the elections held in India.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka is committed to working with India to explore new opportunities and enhance corporation.

He said that he looks forward to working with Modi to further promote bilateral ties between both countries.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that India should be made a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“It’s long overdue and it should be implemented as quickly as possible,” Premadasa said.

He said he sees no reason why the five current permanent members of the UN Security Council should have any objections.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country for a third term, after being in power for 10 years.

This is only the second time in India’s history that a Prime Minister has secured a third term in office.

A marathon six week voting period saw 640 million ballots cast in India’s election.

Modi’s NDA party is projected to win power, but without an outright majority. (Colombo Gazette)