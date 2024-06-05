Man arrested after video of brutally assaulting child goes viral

A man has been arrested after a video of him brutally assaulting a child went viral on social media.

The Police said that a 45-year-old man and two women were arrested over the incident.

The 4-year-old child was seen in a viral video being brutally assaulted by the man.

The girl was presented for a medical check and the two women who were arrested with the main suspect over the incident were also taken to the Mullaitivu hospital with the child.

The main suspect identified as Kukul Chaminda alias Bibile Chaminda, was arrested by the Police, along with his wife and the other woman. (Colombo Gazette)