Death toll from inclement weather in Sri Lanka rises to 30

The death toll due to the inclement weather in Sri lanka rose to 30, State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said on Wednesday.

He told Parliament that over 9000 houses had been damaged as a result of the extreme weather.

The State Minister also said that Rs. 25,000 has been granted to the families of the victims and more funds will be released later.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon chaired a meeting with representatives of UN agencies, INGOs and NGOS to educate them on the ongoing rescue and relief operations to assist bad weather affected communities, at his office in Colombo.

The State Minister presented the UN agency, INGO and NGO officials with the latest development in weather and progress of the ongoing relief operations carried out by disaster management authorities through District and Divisional Secretariats in coordination with tri forces, police, Civil Security Department and other state officials.

He highly appreciated the assistance and cooperation that was readily facilitated by the UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs for providing relief to flood victims and he said that more was needed to be done in post disaster repair and rebuilding stages to restore civilian life affected by this disaster. He further requested them to enhance their assistance and allocations towards relief work.

He especially requested their assistance towards repairing schools, where many safe centres are located providing shelter to a large number of flood victims and damaged houses.

The UN agency, INGO and NGO officials expressed willingness to provide all assistance in this regard.

Disaster Management Centre officials, and representatives of UN agencies including Unicef, WHO, Red Cross, World Vision etc and NGOs were also present at the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)