Sri Lankan student fighting for his life after ‘one punch attack’ in Perth

A28-year-old Sri Lankan student is still fighting for his life at the Royal Perth Hospital, one week after being coward punched by a stranger at a fuel station, with friends and family desperately trying to raise funds to aid his recovery, WA Today reported.

Sri Lankan-born Geeth Madushanka was randomly assaulted at the Nicolson Road BP in Langford about 10pm on May 25 while paying for fuel at the night counter.

Police allege he was pushed and then punched in the face by 30-year-old Cyril Benedict Garlett, before falling back and hitting his head on the concrete forecourt, rendering him unconscious.

Garlett was arrested after a member of the public followed him and provided police with information on his whereabouts.

It was his third alleged attack on a stranger that day, police also claiming he punched another man in his 30s who was approached by him in his car and attempted to attack a third at the same service station a few hours before.

Madushanka, otherwise known as ‘Malli’, had been studying in Perth since last February.

His family are now trying to raise money to help support his recovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and are coming together to support him during this difficult time,” they wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Based on the initial medical information received, it is a long road ahead for Geeth Malli.

“To help alleviate the financial burden at a time of need, our goal is to raise $20,000 to assist Geeth and his family.”

Instead donations have surpassed the goal and almost $30,000 had been raised in the last 24 hours.

Garlett was arrested at his Langford address and charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and criminal damage or destruction of property.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on June 7 for legal advice. (WA Today)