Sri Lanka freezes assets of 15 entities and 210 individuals

The Sri Lankan Government has frozen the assets of 15 entities and 210 individuals allegedly involved in terrorism and extremist activities.

Secretary of Defence General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne issued the gazette notice in this regard.

‘The list of designated persons, groups and entities published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1854/41 of March 21, 2014, amended from time to time and last amended by the amendment to the list published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2335/16 of June 8, 2023 is hereby further amended by the repeal of the Schedules thereto and the substitution therefor of the following Schedules,” the gazette states.

The designated entities include:

1. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (L.T.T. E)

2. Tamil Rehabilitation Organization (T.R.O)

3. Tamil Coordinating Committee (T.C.C)

4. World Tamil Movement (W.T.M)

5. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (T.G.T.E)

6. World Tamil Relief Fund (W.T.R.F)

7. Headquarters Group (HQ Group)

8. National Thowheed Jama’ath (N.T.J)

9. Jama’athe Milla’athe Ibrahim (J.M.I)

10. Willayath As Seylani (W.A.S S)

11. National Council of Canadian Tamil (N.C.C.T)

12. Tamil Youth Organization ( T.Y.O)

13. Darul Adhar Ath’thabawiyya

14. Sri Lanka Islamic Student Movement (S.L.I.S.M)

15. Save the Pearls

Among the individuals designated are V. Rudrakumaran, the head of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam. (Colombo Gazette)