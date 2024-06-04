Sri Lanka freezes assets of 15 entities and 210 individuals

The Sri Lankan Government has frozen the assets of 15 entities and 210 individuals allegedly involved in terrorism and extremist activities.
Secretary of Defence General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne issued the gazette notice in this regard.
1. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (L.T.T. E)
2. Tamil Rehabilitation Organization (T.R.O)
3. Tamil Coordinating Committee (T.C.C)
4. World Tamil Movement (W.T.M)
5. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (T.G.T.E)
6. World Tamil Relief Fund (W.T.R.F)
7. Headquarters Group (HQ Group)
8. National Thowheed Jama’ath (N.T.J)
9. Jama’athe Milla’athe Ibrahim (J.M.I)
10. Willayath As Seylani (W.A.S S)
11. National Council of Canadian Tamil (N.C.C.T)
12. Tamil Youth Organization ( T.Y.O)
13. Darul Adhar Ath’thabawiyya
14. Sri Lanka Islamic Student Movement (S.L.I.S.M)
15. Save the Pearls
Among the individuals designated are V. Rudrakumaran, the head of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam. (Colombo Gazette)