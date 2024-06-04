Sinopec Unveiled its First Renovated Filling Station with a New Image & New Facilities

Sinopec Lanka Energy (Pvt) Ltd inaugurated its first renovated filling station at a grand re-opening ceremony in Trans Lanka Filling Station, Nawagamuwa, witnessing a major milestone on the company’s first anniversary since entering into Sri Lanka.

After 7 months of smooth operation of all 150 stations, this new completion highlights Sinopec’s long-term commitment in revitalizing the country’s energy sector. With continuous investments in renovation projects, facilities upgrading, and health, safety and environmental improvements, Sinopec empowers the sustained growth of dealers and partners.

Sinopec’s renovation principles encompass the exterior image and facilities upgrade, the unseen safety measurements that significantly improve safety and environmental protection standards and the training and development of the human resources.

Looking ahead, Sinopec plans to renovate the remaining 149 filling stations over the next 3 years and explore opportunities for 50 brand new stations. A vocational training and qualification grade system to fuel station staff will be built to help develop a more skilled workforce for the energy sector. A comprehensive customer service center, which will be equipped with support in multiple languages is also to be introduced to effectively address inquiries from customers and dealers alike.

”Sinopec’s efforts in Sri Lanka are part of its broader commitment to enhancing the energy landscape through strategic investments in infrastructure and human capital development. Sinopec will be devoted to shaping high standards in Sri Lanka’s Petroleum Industry under the guidance of Ministry of Power and Energy and empowering Sri Lanka,” concluded Ms Wang Haini, the General Manager of Sinopec Energy Lanka, reaffirming Sinopec’s dedication to a sustainable and prosperous future for Sri Lanka.

Following the event, Sinopec extended its support to the local community by providing drinking water and food rations to those affected by the recent floods.

The celebration was graced by the Honorable State Minister D. V. Chanaka, Honorable Tang He Li, Counsellor in charge of Economic Affairs at the Chinese Embassy, and other distinguished guests.