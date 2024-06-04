Modi looks forward to working with Sri Lanka after polls win

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looks forward to working with Sri Lanka after his alliance won the Indian General elections.

In a message on X, Modi thanked President Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka for their greetings following his win.

“I look forward to our continued cooperation on the India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership,” Modi said in response to a message on X from President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA alliance on its victory, saying it demonstrated the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi.

“As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,”the President said.

“Thank you @sajithpremadasa for your warm wishes! Our relations with Sri Lanka are special and uniquely fraternal. We are committed to further strengthen our unbreakable bonds in keeping with our neighbourhood first policy,” Modi said in response to a message posted by Premadasa.

”Thank you for your wishes, my friend @PresRajapaksa. As the India-Sri Lanka partnership charts new frontiers, look forward to your continued support,”Modi said in response to a message from former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

”Thank you @sf2024_sl. Our ties with Sri Lanka are special. We will continue to work with the people of Sri Lanka to further deepen and strengthen it,” Modi said in response to a message from former Army Commander, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka. (Colombo Gazette)