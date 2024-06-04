Environmentalists accused of blocking disaster mitigation plans

Environmentalists have been accused of blocking disaster mitigation plans in Sri Lanka, resulting in severe flooding following heavy rains.

State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon told Parliament the Government will now be forced to push ahead with the plans.

He made the comments in Parliament in response to allegations the authorities had not done enough to prepare for a natural disaster.

“We have identified several disaster mitigation programs in these districts. But there is opposition to it. Environmental groups, politicians are blocking,” he said.

His comments came as the death toll from the extreme weather rose to 26.

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said the Government will prioritize disaster mitigation programs. (Colombo Gazette)