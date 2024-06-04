Domestic gas prices slashed in Sri Lanka

Domestic gas prices have been slashed in Sri Lanka with both Litro Gas and Laugfs reducing prices.

Litro Gas said that the price of a 12.5 kg LP domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 150 and will now be sold at Rs. 3,790.

Litro Gas also said that a 05 kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 60 and the price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 28.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas said that the price of a 12.5 kg Laugfs Ga cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 160 and will be sold at Rs. 3,680.

The price of a 05 kg Laugfs Gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 65 and will be sold at Rs. 1,477. (Colombo Gazette)

