SLPP Ampara District MP Dr. Thilak Rajapakshe and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) member and former Minister Tissa Karalliyadde joined the SJB.

Dr. Thilak Rajapakshe was a member of Viyathmaga while Karalliyadde was a former Minister of Child Development and Women’s Affairs. (Colombo Gazette)