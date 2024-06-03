Prabhakaran’s brother says LTTE chief and family are truly dead

LTTE founder leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, his wife and their three children are dead, Prabhakaran’s elder brother Velupillai Manoharan has declared publicly for the first time.

He said all of them perishing in the final stages of Sri Lanka’s war in 2009.

The Federal quoted Manoharan as saying he wanted to end speculation that Prabhakaran was still alive.

Manoharan, who is based in Denmark, denied claims that the LTTE chief was hiding overseas.

Prabhakaran was believed to have been killed on 19th May 2009 during the final stages of the war.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that his death was caused by massive head trauma,

Several claims on his death had been made and it was alleged that his death was due to a shot at close range.

There were also allegations that he was captured and executed, a claim vehemently denied by Sri Lankan authorities. (Colombo Gazette)