Attempted murder charges filed against reckless bus driver

Attempted murder charges have been filed against the reckless bus driver who drove a bus onto a railway track to avoid traffic in Puwakpitiya, Avissawella.

The Avissawella Magistrate’s Court has ordered the driver of the private bus to be remanded till 14th July.

Videos shared on social media showed the bus struggling to get off the tracks.

The driver had reportedly attempted to go past the traffic by driving the bus onto the tracks adjoining the road.

Motorists took video footage of the incident and posted it on social media.

The Police said the driver was later arrested and the bus was seized. (Colombo Gazette)