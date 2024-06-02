Flash floods wreak havoc across Sri Lanka killing 14

Flash floods wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, Sunday, killing 14 people, with rivers overflowing and major cities, including parts of Colombo being inundated.

Among those killed were three people of the same family in Puwakpitiya.

The Department of Meteorology said that over 400 mm of rain was experienced in some parts of the country.

Landslide warnings were issued for parts of Sri Lanka, including Ratnapura, Kegalle and Padukka.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said that heavy overnight rain had softened the sand posing a threat of earthslips and landslides in some areas.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that 20 out of the country’s 25 districts were affected by heavy rain and warnings were issued to people living on the banks of main rivers to move to higher ground.

The DMC said that people were killed from flash floods, landslides and falling trees.

The military was deployed to assist those affected by the flood situation.

The electricity supply was also disrupted in parts of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)