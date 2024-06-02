‘Educate to Elevate’ – Pathways to UK Education for Sri Lankan Students

The Students Visa, a premier student migration consultancy hosted the “Educate to Elevate” panel discussion at Hatch Works, Colombo. This event aimed to shed light on the boundless educational opportunities available in the United Kingdom, a country renowned for its prestigious higher education system.

Sri Lanka is a significant market for UK higher education, particularly in the realm of transnational education. In recent years, Sri Lanka has recorded the third-highest number of students pursuing UK qualifications internationally. Each year, approximately 160,000 Sri Lankan students are ready for tertiary education. However, with state universities able to enrol only 42,000 students annually, competition for these limited spots is fierce. In 2022, only 23% of the 166,938 qualifying students gained admission to state universities. As a result, around 29,000 students seek higher education abroad each year, with an additional 60,000 engaging in various academic programs.

The UK remains a highly desirable destination for international students, attracting about 460,000 new students annually. The “Educate to Elevate” panel brought together distinguished figures from the UK’s higher education sector to discuss how Sri Lankan students can navigate their academic futures abroad.

The esteemed panel included Nitin Bhasson, Territory Manager – South Asia at the University of East London; Kranthi Reddy, Regional Manager at the University of Wolverhampton; Ayush Gupta, Country Manager – India & Sri Lanka at De Montfort University; Srishti Birla, Student Recruitment Officer at Birmingham City University; Abhishek Kumar, Country Head UK at Infinite Group; Thilina Rajapaksha, Senior Country Manager at Apply Board and Anoiline T. Thevaranjan, Senior International Recruitment Manager. The discussion was moderated by Raees Ul Haq, CEO and Founder of The Students Visa.

The Students Visa plays a pivotal role in connecting prospective students with prestigious institutions and universities worldwide.

Thilina Rajapaksha highlighted the trend of increasing student migration to the UK, noting, “Approximately 5,700 students went to the UK from Sri Lanka in 2023. It’s crucial to avoid fraud; genuine migration agents do not charge fees beyond what is specified on university websites. Students should verify the credibility of agents through the British Council.” He emphasised the strong relationships The Students Visa and Apply Board maintain with universities, allowing access to exclusive scholarship opportunities.

Abhishek Kumar pointed out, “The UK boasts a visa acceptance rate exceeding 95%. British universities are globally recognised for enhancing critical and creative thinking skills, equipping students with the necessary tools for career success. Studying in the UK offers valuable work experience opportunities through internships, part-time jobs, or post-study work visas.”

Srishti Birla underscored the competitive edge of UK universities, stating, “UK institutions are among the world’s best, often ranking in the top 100 globally. The Quality Assurance Agency ensures high standards of learning. The shorter degree programs, like two-year degrees, save students time and resources. Scholarships are plentiful, and many Sri Lankan students excel without needing to take the IELTS exam due to their exceptional English proficiency.”









