President invites King Charles III to visit Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has invited King Charles III to visit Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom Rohitha Bogollagama presented his Letter of Credence to King Charles III on 30 May 2024 at a ceremonial event held at the Buckingham Palace.

High Commissioner Bogollagama and his spouse Deepthi Bogollagama, were escorted to the Buckingham Palace by traditional horse carriages of the Royal Mews.

High Commissioner Bogollagama extended warmest felicitations of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to the King as well as best wishes for his good health and well-being.

During his audience with the King, High Commissioner Bogollagama outlined the longstanding relations between the two countries.

The discussion also touched on Sri Lanka’s dynamic role within the Commonwealth fraternity, forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa in October.

On behalf of President Wickremesinghe, High Commissioner extended an invitation to the King to undertake a visit to Sri Lanka.

On the occasion of his Presentation of Credentials, High Commissioner presented King Charles III a special gift of exclusive selection of James Taylor Premium Ceylon Tea, symbolising its lineage from the UK.

Permanent Under Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Sir Philip Barton was associated with the ceremony.

Pursuant to the Presentation of Credentials, High Commissioner and his entourage was escorted back to the High Commission in horse carriages and the journey concluded with the ceremonial feeding of the horses with carrots. Upon arrival, a pirith chanting ceremony was held at the High Commission to invoke blessing on the High Commissioner.

In the evening, a Vin D’Honneur was held at the Sri Lanka House for UK dignitaries, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of the Houses of Parliament, representatives of the Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office, journalists and corporate leaders in celebration of the Presentation of Credentials.

Addressing the audience, High Commissioner Bogollagama appreciated the support extended by the Government of the UK since his assumption of duties and hoped for further enhancement of this important relationship between the two countries.

High Commissioner Bogollagama had been a Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka between 2000-2010 and has served in several key ministerial positions during his tenure, in addition to being appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province from 2017-2019. While being a Member of Parliament Mr. Bogollagama served as Minister of Industries (2001-2004), Minister of Advanced Technology and National Enterprise Development (2004-2005), Minister of Enterprise Development and Investment Promotion (2005-2007) and Minister of Foreign Affairs (2007-2010).

High Commissioner Rohitha Bogollagama is the first Sri Lankan envoy to present credentials to King Charles III. (Colombo Gazette)