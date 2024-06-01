Movenpick Colombo rebranded as NH Collection Colombo

Movenpick hotel Colombo has been rebranded as NH Collection Colombo, Softlogic Holdings PLC said.

Softlogic City Hotels Ltd. has entered into a partnership arrangement with the internationally renowned hotel operator Minor Hotels.

The deal is to rebrand and operate Softlogic’s hotel situated in the heart of Colombo city as an upper-upscale NH Collection hotel in the country. The city hotel was previously operated as Movenpick.

Consisting 219 rooms and suites providing expansive view of the Indian Ocean and Colombo city the hotel has been branded as the NH Collection Colombo Hotel and will join the Minor Hotels’ three existing properties in Sri Lanka – Anantara Kalutara Resort, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort – with effect from 1 June 2024.

Minor Hotels is one of the largest global hospitality groups with over 550 hotels and resorts and serving customers in 56 countries.

The debut of the NH Collection Hotels as a resorts brand in Sri Lanka is an indication of the untapped potential and opportunity for tourism in Sri Lanka, particularly in the city of Colombo.

Softlogic said it is the pioneer in introducing and partnering with international brands and is pleased to be part of this new venture with the Minor Hotels in introducing exceptional hospitality standards in the city of Colombo and supporting the initiatives for growth of the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, the hotel assured its guests that while the name and brand are changing, their dedication to excellence remains unwavering. (Colombo Gazette)