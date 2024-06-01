Bridging Excellence: a Union of Innovation and Expertise in the Transformer Industry

In the dynamic landscape of the transformer industry, where innovation meets expertise, two industry giants, Lanka Transformers Ltd and APAR Industries Ltd, have forged an alliance that promises to redefine standards and elevate benchmarks. This alliance comes as a culmination of rigorous evaluation and meticulous selection, with APAR clinching the bid to supply bulk volumes of Transformer Oils to Lanka Transformers Ltd.

Established in 1980 as a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board and Bonar Long of Scotland, Lanka Transformers Ltd has emerged as a beacon of excellence in transformer manufacturing. With nearly four decades of unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, the company has earned a formidable reputation both locally and globally. Their latest endeavour involves supplying 300 units of 150kVA amorphous transformers to Mauritius, further cementing their position as industry leaders.

Embarking on a transformative journey over five decades ago, APAR has evolved into India’s largest private blender and marketer of specialty oils. Their remarkable ascent to dominance, with annual volumes reaching 400,000 KL in India and 120,000 KL in the UAE, their success is a testament to their unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. Offering an extensive range of over 350 grade oils, including 500+ variants of transformer oils, white oils, petroleum jelly and process oils, APAR is an example of versatility and innovation.

As the sole distributor for APAR Industries Ltd in Sri Lanka & Maldives, Ideal Premier [Pvt] Ltd brings a wealth of local expertise and insight to the partnership. With a proven track record in the automotive industry spanning over a decade, they have earned the trust and admiration of customers through their unwavering commitment to excellence. Backed by a legacy of customer satisfaction and a deep understanding of the local market dynamics, Ideal Premier adds an invaluable dimension to this collaboration.

This partnership between Lanka Transformers Ltd and APAR Industries Ltd heralds a new era of innovation and collaboration in the transformer industry. As they join forces to deliver unparalleled quality and service to customers, the stage is set for a transformative journey that will shape the future of the industry. With innovation as their compass and expertise as their foundation, this union promises to bridge excellence and illuminate pathways to success.