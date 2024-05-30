Horror as person sucked into KLM plane engine

Witnesses described a “hellish noise” as a person was sucked into a running plane engine at Amsterdam’s main airport.

The individual – who has not been identified – was caught in the engine of the Cityhopper Embraer E190 as it sat on the tarmac at Schiphol.

The plane, carrying up to 104 passengers, was scheduled to take off for Billund in Denmark at 2.25pm local time.

Witnesses reported there was a “hellish noise” and then plumes of smoke as the person was pulled into the jet turbine.

One witness told Dutch daily newspaper, De Telegraaf that “many people saw it happen.”

It is still unclear at this stage whether the victim was a passenger, employee or someone else on the tarmac.

A police spokesperson said it was too early to say whether it was an accident or a possible suicide.

The aircraft was being pushed back from the stand as it was preparing to fly.

Local media has suggested the victim could have been an employee who was helping to push back the plane.

Passengers and ground crew who saw the grisly death are now being given special care.

Dutch flags are now flying at half-mast at the main entrance to Schiphol.

In a statement, KLM said: “We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol.”

They added that “the circumstances are currently under investigation”.

In a statement, the airport said: “A horrific incident occurred today where a person became trapped in the engine of an aircraft.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this incident.

“The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation.”

The pilots union VNV added: “Our first concern and thoughts go out to those involved and their relatives.

“We offer our co-operation and expertise in the investigation into the exact cause.”

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is Europe’s third largest.

In June last year, an airport worker was killed after he was sucked into a plane’s engine at San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (News.com / Sun)