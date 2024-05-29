Singapore Airlines to cover expenses of passengers affected by turbulence

By Easwaran Rutnam

Singapore Airlines has offered to cover all expenses of the passengers affected by the recent deadly turbulence incident.

Issuing a statement, Singapore Airlines said that it is committed to supporting its passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321 on that day, as well as their families and loved ones.

Preliminary findings of the investigation into the Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence last week showed a rapid change in gravitational force and a 54 metre altitude drop caused injuries.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airline Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar..

The Singapore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau’s preliminary investigation said that the aircraft experienced a rapid change in G (gravitational force) and that this likely resulted in the occupants who were not belted up to become airborne

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it acknowledges the Singapore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau’s preliminary investigation findings on the incident involving flight SQ321 on 21 May 2024.

SIA said it is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigations into this incident.

”The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff are our top priorities. We are committed to supporting our passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321 on that day, as well as their families and loved ones. This includes covering their medical and hospital expenses, as well as any additional assistance they may need,” the airline said.

Singapore Airlines said it deeply appreciates the invaluable assistance provided by the governments of Singapore and Thailand, as well as its many partners and the medical teams in both countries and around the world.

“We are also humbled by and grateful for the encouragement from our passengers and members of the public,” the airline added.

The SQ321 London-Singapore flight on a Boeing 777-300ER plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing after the plane was buffeted by the turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling. (Colombo Gazette)