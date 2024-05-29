Prime Minister insists postponing polls not discussed

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena insisted that there has not been any discussion in the Government on postponing the Presidential elections.

The Prime Minister told reporters that an irresponsible statement had been made on a matter that was never discussed in the Government.

United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara had proposed postponing the Presidential and Parliament elections to keep President Ranil Wickremesinghe in power.

Bandara had said that the economy needs to be rebuilt and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must be fulfilled.

He said that in order to do that Wickremesinghe must remain in office for another 2 years.

As a result, the he proposed holding a referendum if required to extend term of the President and Parliament for two more years.

However, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the elections will be held as scheduled.

He said the Government has not had any discussion on postponing the elections.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed recently that the Presidential elections will be held this year. (Colombo Gazette)