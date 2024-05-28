Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintains policy interest rates

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) at their current levels of 8.50 per cent and 9.50 per cent, respectively.

The Monetary Policy Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka arrived at this decision after carefully assessing the current and expected macroeconomic developments and possible risks on the domestic and global fronts.

The decision was taken to maintain inflation at the targeted level of 5 per cent over the medium term while supporting the economy to reach its potential.

While the medium term inflation outlook remains compatible with the current level of policy interest rates and inflation expectations are well anchored, the Board observed the need for a further reduction in market lending interest rates in line with policy interest rates and other benchmark interest rates, which is imperative for the easing of domestic monetary conditions and domestic economic recovery.

The bank also said that as domestic economic activity gathered momentum in recent months, the cumulative merchandise trade deficit is expected to have widened during the four months ending April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Buttressed by tourism related inflows, the services sector recorded a notable net inflow in recent months, while workers’ remittances remained elevated.

Gross official reserves increased notably to US dollars 5.5 billion (including the PBOC1 swap) by end April 2024, supported by considerable net purchases by the Central Bank from the domestic foreign exchange market amidst increased foreign currency inflows.

Meanwhile, the Bank also noted that the Sri Lanka rupee recorded an overall appreciation of around 8.0 per cent against the US dollar thus far in 2024. (Colombo Gazette)