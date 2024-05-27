Trees posing a risk in Colombo to be cut down

Trees posing a risk to the public in Colombo are to be cut down, State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said.

He said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given instructions to cut the trees or branches following a number of incidents during the inclement weather.

The State Minister said that the rainy weather is expected to continue till around September.

As a result, trees planted haphazardly in Colombo could pose a risk to the public.

He said that the military will assist the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) to cut the trees or branches.

“Instructions have been given to choose replacements for the trees proposed to be removed, with suitable varieties of trees that wouldn’t cause hindrance to the roadway and people,” he said.

The State Minister noted that over 20 trees at the Viharamaha Devi Park have already fallen during the recent inclement weather.

Over 43,000 people have been affected by the weather in Sri Lanka which has claimed seven lives so far.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that the deaths were mainly caused by trees falling following strong winds. (Colombo Gazette)