Sad, Shocking, the Bitter Truth!

By N Sathiya Moorthy

The long ‘vegetables queue’ in Kandy and some other places across the country on Vesak-2024 was sad, shocking and yet true. At least, no one has claimed that they were fake pictures from another event (where shop-owners gave away vegetables for free). At least those that the videos posted on the social media did not show any beggar or visibly poor people in those queues. Instead, each one of them were seemingly from what in socio-economic terms as ‘middle-middle class’ and at the lowest, ‘lower-middle class’.

There were men and women, and also teenagers from either gender. The latter in particular would have shied away from being photographed in such circumstances with the possibility of seeing themselves as such in social media posts that their classmates and neighbourhood friends could come across. But the casualness with which they moved along showed that they have overcome such reservations and shame. Life is for living, and they need to live this day – and literally so – if they have to see a future, a future that they had dreamt of.

In electoral terms, this is the constituency that is swayed by circumstances and sways others down the line. They are the opinion makers and markers at the same time. It is their word-of-mouth that makes up the ranks of ‘undecided voters’ who ultimately decide the vote, one way or the other. Their decision could well be collectively, but without the spoken word, to stay away from the polling booth on the crucial day.

It is all for optics – whose effects may extend for the full year-term of the government that comes in. Even if they had abandoned the election, they would still complain that the new government that they did not elect had wronged them. Are they social rebels? The answer is a yes-and-no.

Yet, on more occasions than one, these are the people, who also queue up before the polling booths, to register their un-distilled views on politics and politicians, their policies and programmes, executed and promised, in a much distilled fashion. In time, they are also the people who would complain about the non-fulfilment of the politician’s poll promises and their own societal expectations and individual aspirations.

That the political class, starting with the government of the day, has no way to scale individual aspirations and also address them has never ever occurred to this class of fairly educated and even more knowledgeable sections of the people. Yet, they swag along, election after election, post-poll interregnum after post-poll interregnum, a long wait for the latter but they are willing to wait. Or, do they have any option other than an Aragalaya-like protest that ultimately has proved to be a motivated mass movement for ‘regime-change’, nothing more, nothing else?

Who is the common man?

Yet, politics and elections will have to wait. It is about the plight of the common man. The question than arises: Who is the common man? Leave aside the rich and the super-rich, who stand out in any socio-economic political grouping as a sore-thumb, or just a finger dressed in jewels, what about the rest?

Do public and private sector employees with fixed monthly salaries fall within the definition, even if they are the sweepers and cleaners of their offices drawing a relatively low salary? Or, are they those in the unorganised industrial and trade sector, like a shop assistant, who too draws a fixed income, weekly or monthly as the case may be? Or, are they masons and their helpers, head-load workers and others who do hard labour for a living, collecting whatever wages they get by the day, by the hour or simply for the piece of work that they execute in a fraction of that time?

If so, what about the farmers and more so, the farm labour? This class feeds the rest of the population but the latter in particular do not have enough to eat. The former, namely, the farmer, is still stuck by the vagaries of weather and price-manipulation by the middle-man, who is both his rescuer in times of agricultural distress and destroyer even during a good season?

Perennial, not permanent

Across the world, governments and academics have not found the right answers or the right mix of answers to the woes of individuals and individual sections of the society, spread across a country and/or a continent, leave alone the larger global space. They too have dabbled only with ad hoc solutions to problems that they make out to be ad hoc but in real terms are perennial, if not permanent per se.

Take for instance, the airline sector. Leave aside the problems facing the public sector ‘Sri Lankan’ airlines in the country. Or, even take it as an example. Apart from corruption and mis-management, even at the best of times, the airliner was seeing mid-air turbulence, off and on, systematically and periodically. Even when everyone applauds the management to cruise the airliner through clear skies to new heights, it would be faced with new turbulence.

This has been the case of the industry as a whole, across the world. In the industrialised West, the governments subsidise and support the industry, if there is a collective distress. If it is a stand-alone affair, then that airline goes under. But the collective idea of the political class and policy-makers is to keep the industry afloat until such time it picks up momentum on the pumped up aid and assistance of every which kind.

In Third World nations like Sri Lanka, the easiest and shortest route is to privatise the property as if the investor has a permanent cure for the industry as a whole. There is none, only that neither the government, nor the investors sees it as such. For the government, until another day, it’s good riddance. For the private investor, domestic or foreign, it’s a great opportunity as he could get a flying bird almost for nothing. He would face his debts only when the global industry runs through another cloud-rush, another day, near or afar.

Worst-affected

The airline industry may be a bad example, yes, when discussing the plight of the common man, but that is also the reality as applicable to every aspect of the economy, including the age-old agriculture sector, the oldest of ‘em all. And the farm sector is the worst-affected and the worst-hit, almost all the time. Here in Sri Lanka, the farm sector, which should include animal husbandry, suffered the biggest hit and in the name of government policy when through the economic reforms of 1978, the JRJ government allowed near-unrestricted import of milk products, invariably the support-system that helped them withstand the vagaries of nature in whatever way possible.

Was it because the ruling UNP of the time thought that the southern farmers mostly backed the breakaway rival SLFP, and needed to be taught a lesson? Looking back it would sound preposterous, yes, but such ideas were floating around at the time and later, too. If however it died a natural death, it owed to the fact that post-JRJ, post-Premadasa SLFP regimes of CBK and MR, from 1994 to 2015 – just over two decades, did precious little to reverse the trend.

Thus when the ill-fated and equally unthinking Gota Rajapaksa as the short-lived elected President (2019-22) did ban agri imports like those of turmeric (from neighbouring India) without ensuring that the local farmers had already come up with replacement produce and ready stocks. Across the table, and literally so, from the rich to the poor, all sections of the society felt the pinch – both in terms of availability and price – literally at their dining tables, for months together.

If that was not enough, Gota also came up with the wonderful idea of banning the import of all chemical fertilizers that the export-driven tea industry required all the time. He had hidden from the tea and rice farmers that he was getting organic fertilizers from China, which Sri Lankan agri scientists declared was unsuitable, hence unfit, for domestic use. That is to say, what Gota thought was his over-smartness to change the face of the nation’s economy, starting with the mainstay agriculture sector, bombed on his very face mainly because he did not know he did not know.

The same cannot be said of the rest of them all. Having contributed together to the collapse of the nation’s economy through seven long decades –most of the current players have been around and at the top for at least the current half that period – they are now asking the people to tight-belt. But no one is telling them the truth, the whole truth and nothing truth –because the truth is bitter. No one wants to hear the truth — because that is even more bitter.

(The writer is a Chennai-based policy analyst & political commentator. Email: [email protected])