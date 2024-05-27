Over 43,000 people affected by weather in Sri Lanka

Over 43,000 people have been affected by the weather in Sri Lanka which has claimed seven lives so far.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that the deaths were mainly caused by trees falling following strong winds.

DMC spokesman Pradeep Kodipilli said that the public have been advised to remain cautious when standing under trees or parking their vehicles under trees during the inclement weather.

Kodipilli said that steps have been taken to provide relief to those affected by the weather.

Meanwhile, a landslide warning issued for parts of Sri Lanka, has been extended.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) said the ‘Amber’ warning will continue further.

The NBRO also advised the public in landslide prone areas to remain on alert. (Colombo Gazette)