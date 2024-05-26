Preliminary work to bring Starlink to Sri Lanka completed

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says preliminary work to bring Elon Musk’s Starlink to Sri Lanka has been completed.

Taking to X, the President said that he had discussions with Musk regarding the integration of the global Starlink network with Sri Lanka, during his recent visit to Indonesia.

The President said the intention of bringing Starlink to Sri Lanka is to address internet connectivity issues, particularly outside Colombo.

We discussed the potential of solar and other renewable energy sources and invited him to collaborate on significant projects in Sri Lanka. TRC is assessing the Starlink network, with most preliminary work completed. We are awaiting feedback from the MoD to proceed with approval”, he said.

The President said this following a visit to Jaffna where he had the opportunity to meet and engage with the youth of Jaffna.

At the Jaffna District Youth Conference, I pledged to address youth unemployment. It is with this aim that we are developing industrial zones in Kankasanthurai, Paranthan, and Mankulam, fostering economic growth. Jaffna holds immense potential in renewable energy. Harnessing solar and wind power could make Jaffna a major energy hub. Our collaboration with India’s Adani Group will enhance renewable energy capacity. At the Kilinochchi District Youth Conference, I emphasised the need to rebuild post-COVID-19 and transition to an export-driven economy”,”he said.

The President said the goals of his Government include boosting tourism, agriculture, and industries, creating investment zones, job opportunities, and improving digital literacy.

Wickremesinghe said the Government will support Generation Z’s aspirations through rapid development. (Colombo Gazette)