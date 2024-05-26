Former Army Commander Fonseka briefs top monk

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka, who is expected to contest at the upcoming Presidential election, briefed top monk, the Most Venerable Banagala Upatissa Thero.

Fonseka met the Most Venerable Banagala Upatissa Thero, the Chairman of the Mahabodhi Society – Sri Lanka Chapter and Chief Sangha Nayaka of Japan, at en event.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Deputy Chief of Mission of Japan Katsuki Kotaro were also present.

Jagana Krishnakumar, Senior Advisor and Chief Strategist to Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka was also present.

Sources close to Fonseka had said last week that the current Chairman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will make a formal announcement in June abut contesting at the election.

Fonseka is to contest as an independent candidate instead of joining forces with any political party.

Fonseka will look to promote a corruption free country and also give priority to national security.

The former Army Commander took to the streets during the ‘Aragalaya’ protests and will look to ride on the support he got at the time.

Sources claimed that Fonseka has also managed to secure the support of a group of SJB MPs and back-door talks are ongoing with MPs and politicians from other political parties.

He is also expected to work with intellectuals and prominent personalities during his campaign.

The former Army Commander will seek to boost his Presidential bid with the launch of a book on the war.

The book is expected to reveal information related to the conflict and the role he played as the Army Commander at the time. (Colombo Gazette)