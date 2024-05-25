Maldives alerts visitors to Sri Lanka on visa scheme

The Maldives has alerted visitors to Sri Lanka on the recent changes to the visa scheme.

The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a statement, clarified the recent changes to Sri Lanka’s tourist visa scheme.

Following the announcement of a new e-visa system in Sri Lanka, the Ministry has been engaged in discussions with Sri Lankan counterparts to ensure a smooth transition for Maldivian travellers.

The current procedure allows Maldivians to obtain a free 30-day tourist visa upon arrival in Sri Lanka. For stays exceeding 30 days, Maldivians can apply for a free 6-month visa online at https://www.srilankaevisa.lk/. This visa incurs an administrative fee.

For those Maldivians who are already in Sri Lanka and require a visa extension may contact the Maldives High Commission in Colombo.

The Ministry is committed to establishing a visa process that reflects the current visa agreement between the Maldives and Sri Lanka and ensures reciprocity for Maldivian travellers. Discussions with Sri Lankan authorities are ongoing to address any remaining concerns.

Maldivians planning to visit Sri Lanka have been advised to contact the Ministry for any further assistance. (Colombo Gazette)