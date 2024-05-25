Chokolaate Mother Daughter Fashion Designer 2024

The glamourous world of fashion came alive at the highly anticipated Chokolaate Mother Daughter Fashion Designer (MDFD) competition 2024.

This prestigious event, held at the iconic Taj Samudra, Grand Marquee, showcased the immense talent and creativity of emerging designers while celebrating the unbreakable bond between mothers and daughters. With a mesmerizing blend of captivating designs, innovative concepts, and empowering messages, the competition once again proved to be a platform that nurtures success and paves the way for the future of fashion.

Pics by Ushan Gunasekera