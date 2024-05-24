New policy mooted as storm uproots trees in Sri Lankan cities

A new policy is being considered on planting trees in urban areas as the storm uprooted several trees in Colombo and other cities in Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tenakoon said that a committee will be appointed to look into the matter.

He said that all kinds of trees have been planted in urban areas.

A number of large trees were uprooted during the storm, damaging vehicles and property and causing injuries.

Video footage shared on social media also showed trees being uprooted in Colombo, and near death incidents.

Tenakoon said the incidents led to concerns being raised over the manner in which these trees had been planted.

As a result a new policy is to be drafted on trees being planted in urban areas. (Colombo Gazette)