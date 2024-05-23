BYD SEALION 6 Makes a Grand Debut in Australia, Ushering in a New Era for the Asia-Pacific

The highly anticipated BYD SEALION 6 launch ceremony took place at Duckland Studio, a world-class film and television production facility in Melbourne, Australia. Mr. Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Automotive Sales, graced the event along with BYD’s Australian partner EVDirect to witness the grand debut of this groundbreaking PHEV model in the Asia-Pacific market.

At the commencement of the launch ceremony, Mr. Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific, reviewed BYD’s remarkable decade-long journey in Australia and expressed sincere gratitude to Australian consumers for their unwavering support and attention over the years. To date, BYD has served over 20,000 Australian car owners, establishing itself as the leading electric vehicle brand with a market share exceeding 50% in Australia. With global sales surpassing 7.5 million units, BYD’s presence spans 88 countries and regions, contributing to a cumulative carbon emission reduction of 57.468 million tons, equivalent to planting 900 million trees – a testament to the company’s commitment to environmental protection.

BYD has already introduced three all-electric EV models, the BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN, and BYD SEAL, to the Australian market and is now proudly launching the BYD SEALION 6, equipped with DM-i hybrid technology. This exceptional vehicle boasts a combined range of over 1000 kilometers, effortlessly enabling long-distance travel between Melbourne and Sydney, putting an end to range anxiety once and for all. Mr. Liu Xueliang emphasized that BYD remains committed to its brand mission of “Technology-based, innovation-oriented,” pledging to bring even more diverse products and technologies to Australia and ensuring a swift delivery of the BYD SEALION 6. Furthermore, BYD will introduce its pickup truck product, the BYD Shark, to the Australian market by the end of this year, offering Australian consumers a wider range of options.

The arrival of the BYD SEALION 6 marks a significant milestone for BYD’s expansion in the Australian market. This PHEV model, with its exceptional range and robust performance, is poised to deliver a greener and more convenient driving experience for Australian consumers, contributing to the nation’s carbon neutrality goals and paving the way for a brighter future.

BYD remains committed to its brand vision of “Green Technology Future,” constantly striving for technological advancements. With the combined efforts of BYD and Australian consumers, we are confident in our ability to collaborate in creating a greener future, lowering global temperatures by one degree, bringing new energy technologies to every household, and devoted to leveraging technological innovation for a better life.