Air Asia, Supreme Global and Hayleys shortlisted in SriLankan acquisition process

Air Asia, Supreme Global and Hayleys have been shortlisted from among the bidders looking to acquire SriLankan Airlines.

Accordingly the field of potential acquirers for SriLankan Airlines has been shortlisted to three prominent contenders from the initial six bidders.

The three companies shortlisted to further engage in the acquisition process include:

Sherisha/Supreme Global Consortium : This consortium is a powerful alliance between Supreme Global Holdings and SHERISHA TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED, with substantial backing from MBS Investments, the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani of Qatar. Supreme Global Holdings, led by R.M. Manivannan, is known for its substantial contributions to Sri Lanka’s economic stability, including extending of credit during the recent energy crisis. The consortium’s strategic and financial potential is aimed at redefining the future trajectory of Sri Lankan Airlines, enhancing its international competitiveness.

Air Asia Consulting : A well-established name in aviation consulting, known for its expertise in airline operations, strategic planning, and turnaround strategies. Their involvement suggests a focus on operational efficiencies and expansion into new markets, promising a fresh perspective on the management and growth of Sri Lankan Airlines.

Hayleys PLC : One of Sri Lanka’s largest diversified conglomerates, with interests spanning from agriculture to transportation and logistics. Their inclusion in the shortlist brings a deep understanding of the local business landscape potentially enhancing the operational logistics and domestic connectivity of the airline.

The engagement with these shortlisted entities will be aimed at accelerating the privatization process, ensuring that the future of SriLankan Airlines aligns with strategic, financial, and operational enhancements. This initiative is part of a broader effort to stabilize and grow one of Sri Lanka’s most vital economic assets.

The Cabinet’s decision reflects a commitment to a transparent and strategic approach to privatization, ensuring the best possible outcome for the airline and its stakeholders.

As the process moves forward, the implications for regional cooperation, particularly in light of the involvement of international partners like Qatar, indicate a promising horizon for SriLankan Airlines and its role in South Asian aviation. (Colombo Gazette)