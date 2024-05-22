Businessman granted bail over assault on Iran’s envoy

A businessman who was arrested and remanded for allegedly assaulting the Iranian Ambassador in Colombo, had been released on bail.

The businessman had reportedly assaulted Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh at the car park of the Colombo City Center (CCC).

A verbal exchange had taken place between the businessman and the diplomat over a parking issue.

The businessman had then threatened the diplomat and assaulted him.

The Police arrested the businessman and produced him in court, Monday.

The accused, identified as Buwaneka Mahasen Basnayake, was ordered to be remanded till today, Wednesday.

The businessman was produced in court, Wednesday, and was released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)