Australia names former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold Multicultural Ambassador

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Russel Arnold has been named a Multicultural Ambassador by Australia.
The former cricketer who won 225 international caps across all 3 formats (1997 – 2007) is now an international cricket commentator and Level 3 High Performance coach.
The father of two is a Trustee with the Foundation of Goodness, working to bridge the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged communities in Sri Lanka, and also an Ambassador for the Emerge Lanka Foundation who work to empower survivors of child sexual abuse.
Cricket Australia said it was proud to launch its Multicultural Ambassador Program with 54 people from diverse backgrounds and experience across government, business, sport, media and community named as the initial representatives.
A key action in Australian Cricket’s Multicultural Action Plan, the Ambassador Program brings together esteemed leaders from various sectors to advocate for inclusivity and drive positive change within the sport and wider community.
The list of ambassadors includes many past and current players, as well as industry and community leaders, who will champion diversity and support the goals outlined in the Multicultural Action Plan.
Inaugural ambassadors also include Usman Khawaja, Alana King, Scott Boland, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Ravi Shastri, Lisa Sthalekar, Kishwar Chowdhury, Peter Varghese, Swati Dave and Fawad Ahmed.
The ambassadors, hailing from government, business, community, media, and cricket will help drive the five focus areas of Australian Cricket’s Multicultural Action Plan: Participation, High Performance, People and Representation, Communications and Engagement and Event and Experience.
Focusing on areas specific to their expertise the ambassadors will offer leadership, insight, and support to foster greater connectivity across the Australian cricket landscape. (Colombo Gazette)